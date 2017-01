BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by one wicket, in the day/night 14th match of the Regional Super50 at Kensington Oval on Monday.

Summarized Scores:

SCORPIONS 190 all out off 45.3 overs (Rovman Powell 74, Jermaine Blackwood 40, Damion Jacobs 31; Jason Holder 3-28, Kemar Roach 3-58, Ashley Nurse 2-50)

PRIDE 191 for nine off 48 overs (Shane Dowrich 40, Roston Chase 23, Kemar Roach 23; Jerome Taylor 3-39, John Campbell 2-33, Reynard Leveridge 2-38)