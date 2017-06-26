Primary School Cricket Tournament bowls off on Historic Note.

The 2017 edition of the TDC sponsored Runako Morton Primary schools’ cricket tournament, officially bowled off on Friday 23rd June.

It was an historic occasion, as for the first time since the tournament started, the official opening ceremony and the first match of the tournament, took place at the newly renovated Hard Times Playing field.

Chief coordinator of the tournament, Mr. Carl Tuckett gave brief opening remarks and thanked Mr. Michael WISE Herbert and his team for so graciously taking time out to make all of the necessary preparations to have the pitch and field in such a state of readiness, for the opening game.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Mr. Keith Glasgow, also took note of the historic occasion and warmly congratulated all of the major stakeholders who helped to make the tournament possible each year, especially TDC, for their continued sponsorship and also saluted the efforts of the local grounds men for preparing so well for the occasion.

He officially declared the tournament open.

Immediately following the brief opening ceremony, home team Jocelyn Liburd Primary (JLPS), engaged Elizabeth Pemberton Primary (EPPS), the defending champions.

The EPPS team, shockingly, soon found themselves in early trouble and were at one point, 3 runs for 3 wickets.

They however managed to get to 39 when their allotted overs ran out.

JLPS on the other hand, started off rapidly, with extras helping in a big way and were soon 20 for no loss, in the 3rd over.

However, a few crucial wickets would have sent some shivers up the spines of the large fan base at hand, as it seems as if the entire school, came up the hill, to support their team.

However, in the end, they truly celebrated, as they got to the victory target in just 6 overs, for the loss of 3 wickets.

Summarized scores: EPPS 39 for 8 from 15 overs: Shaquan Boddie 8; Anjuan Pemberton 5

Takari Freeman 2 for 5; Nicholan Liburd 2 for 8

JLPS 40 for 3 in 6 overs: Jevon Manners 18; Keivon Huggins 10*

Romario Morgan 3 for 10

JLPS won by 7 wickets

Upcoming game for today Monday 26th June –St. Thomas’ Primary will engage versus VOJN at the ET Willet Park, commencing at 1.30 pm.