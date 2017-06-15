Primary School Draw for Cricket Tournament Conducted

A simple but meaningful ceremony took place at the Youth and Sports Department on Nevis, on Friday 9th June.

The coaches at the various Primary schools across the island, were present to witness the draw for the zoning of teams in the upcoming Primary Schools annual TDC/Runako Morton Cricket tournament.

The draw was coordinated by Mr. Carl Tuckett and he was ably assisted by Director of the Youth Department, Miss Zahnela Claxton, Miss Angela Williams and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

Tuckett explained that six teams will be participating in the tournament this year.

The end result of the draw saw the following placement of teams:

Zone A

EPPS

JLPS

IWPS

Zone B

CPS

STPS

VOJN

Tuckett also informed that the actual date of the tournament will be finalized shortly, but it is expected to commence before the end of the month.