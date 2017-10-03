Primary Schools’ Football Tournament Set To Commence This Month

By:Curtis Morton

The annual Primary schools’ Football tournament on Nevis, is set to commence later this month.

According to a source from within the Sports Department, the tournament will be coordinated as per usual, between the Sports Department and the Education Department.

As a matter of fact, intense planning meetings have been held within the past few weeks, between officials of both departments, as they attempt to fine tune the details of the tournament, which would involve such matters as venues for the matches, transportation of the young players and ensuring that their play time does not unduly affect their regular school work.

More information on the tournament is expected later this week.

The defending champion is the Ivor Walters Primary School, which won last year’s final match in convincing fashion, at the ET Willett Park.