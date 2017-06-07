Prime Minister Harris Makes Courtesy Call on Mayor of Kaohsiung City, Republic of China

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 07, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of the Federation St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, paid a courtesy call on the City Government of Kaohsiung, and in particular the Mayor, the Honourable Ms. Chen Chu, on June 6, as part of an official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) from June 5-9, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the East Asian country and the federation, which were established since 1983.

Prime Minister Harris’ delegation includes Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Ambassador and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, His Excellency Michael Powell; St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador in Taiwan, Jasmine Huggins; Senior Assistant Secretary, Chelesa Rawlins; Assistant Secretary, Jacqueline Prentice; Consultant, Warren Thompson and Superintendent of Police, McCarta Browne.

Resident Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou is also accompanying the Prime Minister’s delegation on the official visit.

Ms. Chu and Prime Minister Harris held friendly talks, with the prime minister conveying the affection and gratitude of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the mayor, while exchanging gifts.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Harris held high level discussions with His Excellency Ambassador David Lee, Minister of Foreign Affairs at Taipei Guest House, who hosted the prime minister and his delegation to a reception.

While in Kaohsiung City, Prime Minister Harris met with Monique Amanda Lescott, a student from St. Kitts and Nevis studying Medicine at I-Shou Medical University in Kaohsiung. Miss Lescott is one of many students studying in Taiwan through scholarships received as part of the bilateral relations between both countries. Taiwan provides annual scholarships to several students from St. Kitts and Nevis to study in many disciplines in its universities.

Other places visited in Kaohsiung City included the Kaohsiung Main Public Library and the Taiwan International Shipbuilding Corp.

The prime minister and his delegation are being hosted in Taiwan totally at the courtesy of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Kaohsiung City is a large port city located in Southern Taiwan. It boasts several skyscrapers such as the 248 m-tall Tuntex Sky Tower. It is also known for its diversity of parks. One of its main attractions is the Love River, with cafes along its banks, cruise boats navigating its waters and walking paths.