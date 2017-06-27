Prime Minister Welcomes Historic Visit of Queen’s Baton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the visit of the Queen’s Baton to the Federation gives nationals the opportunity to take part in a historic occasion.

The baton was received at Government Headquarters on Monday (June 26), as it makes its way around the world to the lead up of the XXI Commonwealth Games. The relay is held every four years and features the Queen’s Baton, which bears a message of the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, visiting former British colonies on its way to the host country. The next Commonwealth Games will be held in April 2018 in Queensland, Australia.

At a brief ceremony on the steps of Government Headquarters, Prime Minister Harris said the “world tour of the Queen’s Baton is an opportunity for our citizens and residents to come up close and personal with the iconic symbol of the games. It is a chance for our civil servants, our students, our private sector employees, and the general rank and file of the population to feel, to touch, and even have their photograph taken with the baton.”

He added that this will facilitate a deeper connection with the Commonwealth Games, which has grown into a global showcase of some of the world’s best athletes. The previous Commonwealth Games was held in 2014 in Glasgow and featured athletes from 71 countries according to the official website of the games.

Prime Minister Harris wished team St. Kitts and Nevis well as athletes train to compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“Our government and people look forward to having our own national delegation participate in and return successful from these games, which are meant as a reunion of sorts for the Commonwealth…” Dr. Harris stated.

He reminded the sportsmen and women that they were ambassadors for the Federation and as such encouraged them to display the positive character attributes and pride that nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis are known for.