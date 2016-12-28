Charlestown-Nevis-The shocking news was received shortly after 9 am this morning-Wednesday 28th December, that long serving Prison Officer, Mr. Lawson Cross, had died suddenly, while a passenger of the MV Caribe Breeze.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the officer who was in charge of the operations at the Prison Farm in Nevis, developed health complications while en route to Nevis and even though he received first aid assistance from some passengers, he was pronounced dead on his arrival at the Charlestown pier.

Officer Cross was known to be a quiet, firm but likeable individual.

Nevis Pages extends condolences to his grieving family.