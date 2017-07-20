Private Sector Plays a Significant Role in St. Kitts and Nevis’ Economy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 19, 2017 (SKNIS): The private sector plays a significant role in the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, said President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC), Jose Rosa, stating that his one and a half years as president has allowed him to learn “the importance of the private sector in taking the lead role in the development of the St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy”.

“In my second year as president of the CIC, we continue to run with the vision that underscores the Chamber’s main function, which is to add value to your organizations by benefits of you being a member of this institution,” said President Rosa. “The Chamber, through operations of different committees such as those related to human development, manufacturing and crime, wants to involve as many members as possible in the advancements of their agenda organizations. This agenda emerges from continuous communication and engagement, which benefits our members. In addition, this agenda is used to advance the cause of the private sector and create a synergy, which is necessary for collaboration with the government and other institutions.”

President Rosa explained that the St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy continues to grow and initiatives implemented worldwide can benefit the federation.

“The economy continues to move locally, regionally and internationally. Major economies in the world are moving towards a policy of protection and isolation,” he said. “To create new barriers for the development of the small countries this new policy might be challenging, but may be perceived as opportunities to develop our trades and local economy by intensifying partnerships with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and CARICOM, as well as to explore new commercial relationships with non-traditional partners within and outside of Latin America.”

He spoke to the many changes worldwide, in particular, climate change, noting that if actions are not taken soonest the economy can suffer greatly. The president also made mention of conversations that have taken place between the public and private sectors that can help boost one’s economy and improve the standards of living for all.

“These changes and many others will demand a closer partnership between the private sector and the government. The alignment of both entities is necessary to sustain the federation’s economy. In an effort to continue creating an environment of collaboration we shall see the reason for the conversations that we initiated last year under the theme ‘Changing the conversation and the negative approach to competitiveness’,” he said, adding that this year’s focus will be placed on enhancing the collaboration and the further continuation to the discussion for the development of the federation and the general well-being of the entire society.