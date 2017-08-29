Public holidays announced for Federation’s 34th Anniversary of Independence celebrations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 29, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, dated August 28, 2017, regarding public holidays during the Federation’s 34th Anniversary of Independence celebrations.

The Office of the Prime Minister, wishes to inform the general public that Saturday, September 16th and Tuesday, September 19th 2017, are public holidays in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, for the observance of National Heroes Day and Independence Day respectively.

Please be informed, that Monday, September 18th, 2017, is NOT a public holiday.

