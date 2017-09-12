Public invited to join in Prayer and Thanksgiving Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 11, 2017) — The following is an announcement regarding an invitation to a Service of Prayer and Thanksgiving, by the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association, the Nevis Christian Council, the Nevis Evangelical Association in conjunction with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs in the Federal Government.In observance and celebration of our 34th Anniversary of Independence and in gratitude to God for His protection from our recent hurricanes, the National Church Organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, have organized a Service of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving to God, who has shown his unmerited Grace and tremendous blessings to the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.The Church is constantly and continually in prayer and moreso, prayers are intensified when we reflect of God’s Mercy, in sparing us from the ravages of the recent storms.The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is therefore called to prayer to give thanks and seek God’s continual guidance and protection. This service will be on Tuesday 12th September, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.The prayer service venues will be the Wesley Methodist Church, Seaton Street in St. Kitts and on Nevis, at the Charlestown Methodist Church.The general public is invited to join the church community in prayer, praise and thanksgiving. Let us turn to God in Prayer with grateful hearts.The St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association, the Nevis Christian Council, the Nevis Evangelical Association, Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs.
