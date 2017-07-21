Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medals Should Serve as a Reminder of the Noble Service Security Officers Provide

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 20, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has commended the men and women of the Security Forces, who, on Wednesday, July 19, were presented with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medals during an auspicious ceremony at Government House.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medals will be presented to more than 235 current and retired officers in St. Kitts and Nevis who have served in the security services for at least 15 years as at February 6, 2012. That date marked 60th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, a total of 111 medals were presented to current and retired officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, 32 persons from the Fire and Rescue Services and 19 individuals from Her Majesty’s Prison in recognition of their long and outstanding service to their country.

A number of officers earlier received their medals at the 14thannual Constables Awards Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, March 4, and at the Officer’s Mess Dinner and Awards Ceremony held on Friday, March 17.

“This afternoon, we pause to honour their service and dedication to the protection of life, property and of our beautiful country,” Prime Minister Harris stated. “Your Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medals should serve to remind you that we the people value your bravery, commitment and courage in your service and defence of our nation and that the work you do is dignified and it deserves the greatest respect from all of us.”

The honourable prime minister continued by saying, “These medals are being issued to you on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen as a mark of appreciation and out of the recognition that you perform noble roles in our society. These roles require you to be outstanding and brave leaders, who often times face danger to protect the innocent and defenceless in particular.”

It was revealed that a similar ceremony will be held at a later date to honour the officers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister also used the occasion to congratulate Her Majesty the Queen on becoming the first British Monarch to observe a sapphire jubilee or 65 years of reign in 2017.