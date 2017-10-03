Rabada, Maharaj fire SA to thumping win The Report by Mohammad Isam

Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 41 runs on the final morning in Potchefstroom, crashing to 90 all out in a whopping 333-run defeat to South Africa. The visitors lasted only 83 minutes in the morning session as Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj ran through the side.

Rabada, who took over the lead fast bowler’s role in the absence of Morne Morkel, struck three times in his first four overs of the day, while left-arm spinner Maharaj added three wickets to his tally to take his innings figures to 4 for 25 and complete a match haul of seven wickets.

This was the first time in ten years that Bangladesh were bowled out for a double-figure total in Tests, and the first time they were dismissed by South Africa for less than 100 runs in a Test.

Summarized scores: South Africa 496 for 3 dec (Elgar 199, Amla 137) and 247 for 6 dec (du Plessis 81, Bavuma 71) beat Bangladesh 320 (Mominul 77, Mahmudullah 66, Maharaj 3-92) and 90 (Kayes 32, Maharaj 4-25, Rabada 3-33) by 333 runs