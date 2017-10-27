Rain Washes Out First Day in Final ‘Test’

As the third and final ‘test’ match between Windies A and Zimbabwe A commenced in Jamaica on Thursday 26th October, not a ball was bowled as incessant showers prevailed and the covers remained on for most of the day.
