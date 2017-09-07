Rashid hat-trick as defending champions Tallawahs knocked out

In a rematch of the 2016 CPL final, Guyana Amazon Warriors exacted revenge behind Rashid Khan‘s hat-trick and Luke Ronchi‘s cold-blooded 70 off 33 balls to knock out the defending champion Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium. Tallawahs were on the back foot throughout Amazon Warriors’ chase of 169 courtesy a splendid second-wicket stand of 67 in 5.1 overs between Ronchi and Chadwick Walton, before victory was sealed by a six from Assad Fudadin with 13 balls to spare.

Rashid created CPL history with the tournament’s first ever hat-trick.First was McCarthy, beaten driving by a googly to begin the 15th over. Jonathan Foo lunged at another googly next ball and was beaten easily as the ball knocked into leg stump.

Rovman Powell’s dismissal was the worst stroke of the three, teased into chasing a flighted delivery well outside off that spun back sharply to hit off stump.

In the Amazon Warriors’ response, Ronchi finished with 70 off 33 balls, setting up Thursday night’s showdown with Trinbago Knight Riders for a chance to return to the CPL final for the fourth time in five seasons.

Summarized scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 169 for 5 (Ronchi 70, Mahmudullah 3-25) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 168 for 8 (Sangakkara 57*, Rashid 3-32) by five wickets