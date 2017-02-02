NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Jan 31, CMC – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago crushed an out-of-sorts West Indies Under-19s by eight wickets in quick time here Tuesday, to win their second game and move into second spot in Group A of the Regional Super50.

Wounded by a defeat to Kent Spitfires last Sunday, Red Force routed the Under-19s for a meagre 58 off 31 overs and then galloped to their target off 10.2 overs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

They lie second on nine points, three behind leaders Leeward Islands Hurricanes who they meet in their next game at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first, Red Force’s attack was spearheaded by Jamaican left-arm quick Sheldon Cottrell who claimed three for six from seven overs while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (2-16) and fast bowler Roshon Primus (2-20) picked up two wickets apiece.

Emmanuel Stewart, batting at number four, top-scored with 30 from 66 deliveries with four fours but failed to get support as no other Under-19s batsman reached double figures.

In reply, T&T lost openers Kyle Hope (8) and Evin Lewis (19) but Nicholas Alexis struck four boundaries in 19 not out off 20 balls to see his side home without further hiccups.

West Indies Under-19s are bottom of the standings without a win in three outings.

Summarized scores:

WEST INDIES UNDER-19s 58 off 31 overs (Emmanuel Stewart 30); Cottrell 3 for 6

RED FORCE 59 for two off 10.2 overs: Nicholas Alexis 19*; Evin Lewis 19