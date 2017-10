Regional Four Day Update –Day One

Barbados Pride v T&T Red Force

Barbados pride won the toss and elected to field on a rain affected day.

T&T Red Force 0 without loss after just 4 balls bowled

Windwards Volcanoes v Leewards Hurricanes

Windwards Volcanoes won the toss and elected to bat: 220 for 7 at stumps: Roland Cato 90; Kavem Hodge 41; Kirk Edwards 35

Mervin Matthew 3 for 13; Louis, Tonge and Ward 1 wicket each

Guyana Jaguars v Jamaica Scorpions

Guyana Jaguars 258 for 8 at stumps: Anthony Bramble 62; Chanderpaul Hemraj 60; Shefane Rutherford 45

Damani Sewell 3 for 69; Dennis Bulli 2 for 45; Derval Greene 2 for 60; Jason Dawes 1 for 32