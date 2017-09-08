Regular Classes to Commence for upper Forms at GSS

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (SEPTEMBER 08, 2017) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Education and Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated September 08, 2017, regarding school reopening for the Gingerland Secondary School.

Parents and guardians of Fourth and Fifth Form students of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) are asked to note that regular classes for their children for the school year 2017-2018, will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday September 11, 2017.

All Fourth Form students are asked to be present at school in full uniform.

The Ministry, will advise parents and guardians in a subsequent announcement, when students in the First, Second and Third Forms will commence school for the 2017-2018 school year.