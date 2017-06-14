Regus is the official serviced office provider of the Hero CPL

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce a partnership with Regus as the official serviced office provider for the T20 cricket tournament. With its ultra-modern office spaces and meeting rooms, the staff of the Hero CPL will be provided with an environment second to none to deliver CPL 2017. These superb facilities will ensure that the Hero CPL remains the biggest party in sport when it kicks off August 4 until it finishes on September 9.

Regus is the leading global provider of flexible office spaces with a worldwide network of nearly 3,000 business centres in 900 cities across 120 countries. Regus offers a range of workspace solutions for its diverse mix of customers and the flexibility offered allows clients expand and contract as their needs change. June last year saw the opening of Regus facilities in Barbados followed with the opening of a new location in Trinidad and Tobago in March of this year and plans are in place to further expand the Regus footprint across the Caribbean.

Mark Linehan, Managing Director of the Regus Franchise Partner in the Caribbean stated: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Hero Caribbean Premier League and we look forward to supporting the machine that makes CPL happen each year. Our world class Regus business centres offers the CPL team fully serviced offices and meeting rooms allowing them to focus on delivering yet another great tournament not only for cricket loving people in the Caribbean but for cricket loving people right across the world.”

Damien O’Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Hero CPL, welcomed the relationship, saying: “The effort involved in bringing together the biggest party in sport means that plug and play, ready-to-use office facilities are a must. We are delighted to be working with Regus as their flexible model is ideal as we scale up during the tournament and we know that operating from their centers will help us make the 2017 Hero CPL the biggest and best yet.”

ABOUT THE HERO CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

Since its inception in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. Over 149 million fans watched the 2016 season, combining broadcast and digital viewership, to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket. Jamaica Tallawahs are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Stars and Trinbago Knight Riders. The 2017 tournament will run from 4 August – 9 September 2017. For further information visit www.cplt20.com.

