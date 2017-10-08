Relocation of Old Road Police Station

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2017 (RSCNPF): The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has taken the decision to temporarily close the Old Police Station due to urgent needed repairs to the building.

The general public is hereby notified that the Old Road Police Station will be relocated to Main Street, Green Tree Housing across from Faith Tabernacle Church from Sunday 8th October 2017. The current building housing the station will undergo significant renovations over the next months.

Be further advised that the telephone number until further notice is 765-1554 or call police headquarters at 465-2241 and your report will be forwarded. The relevant signs will be posted outside the new location. The Police High Command regrets any inconvenience this move may cause to the citizens of this District and wishes to reassure the public that your safety and security continues to be our number one priority. Thanks for your continued support and cooperation.