Remembrance Day notice for Nevis students

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 24, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA),+ regarding the observance of Remembrance Day 2017.

The Commemoration Service in observance of Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the War Memorial in Charlestown at 8 a.m.

All school children who will be attending the service are advised that school buses will commence pick-up at 6:30 a.m. from the usual pick-up points and will leave the War Memorial in Charlestown at 9:00 a.m.

All are asked to be guided accordingly.