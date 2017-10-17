REPORT OF ARREST, Conviction and other activities.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 17, 2017(RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period September 11-16, 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Lezari Bartlette of Prospectswas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Akeem Dos Santos of Church Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested: Javon Alford an adult of St. Paul Villagewas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession with Intent to supply.

Arrested/Bailed: Davian Jarvis of Fort Thomas Roadwas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Threat. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 E.C for his appearance at the District “A” Magistrate Court, Basseterre on 6 November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Nijoe Farrell of Walwyn Avenue, Basseterrewasarrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny. He was granted bail in the sum of $80,000.00. Additionally, as part of his bail conditions, Mr Farrell is to report to the Basseterre Police Station every Monday and Friday between the 6:00 am and 6:00 pm and surrender his travel documents.

Arrested/Bailed:Tyrone Scott of Cabbage Tree Cayonwas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences; Possession of cannabis, Possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and cultivation of cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of seven thousand dollars ($7000.00) for his appearance at the District “A” Magistrate’s Court, Basseterre on 06th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Terrance Hendrickson of Soho Villagewas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Simple Wounding. He was granted bail in the sum of in the like sum of $3000.00 EC for his appearance at the District “A” Magistrate Court, Basseterre on 6th November 2017.

Bailed: Kevin Wilkerson of Lodge Project who was arrested and charged for the offences of possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supplying was granted bail in the sum of 10,000.00 E.C for his appearance on Monday 6th November 2017

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District ” A”Magistrate Court presided over by his worship Mr. Benjamin and reported the following Convictions:

James Davis of Shadwell Estate was convicted for attempting to drive while he was under the influence of drinks and was fined $1000.00 E.C to be paid in 4 months or if in default will serve 4 months imprisonment he was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months

Romel Dela Rosa a Spanish National living at East Street was pleaded guilty for driving when he was not covered by insurance and was fined $1000.00 E.C to be paidin 6 weeks or if in default will serve 1 month imprisonment, he was also fined $300.00 to be paid in 6 weeks or if in default will serve 1 month in prison for driving without a licence.

Adolphus Gumbs of Mattingley Heights pleaded guilty for failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $100.00 E.C to be paid in 3 days or if in default will serve 7 days imprisonment.

Keith Browne of Frigate Bay pleaded guilty for failing to comply with traffic sign and was caution.

Grace Lewis of Phillips Village pleaded guilty for permitting another person to drive when not covered by insurance and cautioned.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a number of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Malone Ave, McKnight, Crab Hill (Sandy Point), Croddock Road, Stone Fort Challengers, Conaree and Farms Estate.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Lodge Project, Carty Alley, Buckley’s, Nevis Street, Shaw Ave, Willets Hosing Project (St. Paul Village), Fort Thomas Road, Irish Town, Lower Thibou Ave, Phillip Village, Bath Village, St. Paul Village, Upper Cayon, Ottleys and Brick Kiln Village. The Warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Nevis Street, St Johnson Village, McKnight, Half Way Tree and Buckleys