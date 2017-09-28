Report of Arrest, Convictions and Other Activities

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 27, 2017(RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period September 14-25 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Elex Morris of Temple Alley was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis With Intent to Supply.

Arrested: Cajon Simmonds of Central Shaw Avenue was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny.

Arrested: Kiereesio Browne of Cotton Ground was arrested, formally charged and caution for the offence of Possession of Cannabis.

Arrested/Bailed: Naomi Richards Byran of Buckleys was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Breaching an Injunction Protection Order. She was granted bail in the sum of $6,000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court.

Arrested/Bailed: Olandzo Otto of Conaree was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Nakita Henry was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny. She was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for her appearance on the 2nd October, 2017 to answer to her bail. She is to surrender her travel documents to the court and report to the Basseterre Police Station every Monday and Friday between 7:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m and she is not suppose leave the Federation.

Arrested/Bailed: Kevaughn Browne of Salt Pond Alley was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Lione Samuel of Ponds Extension was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Larceny at Kittsodarts, Basseterre. He was granted bail in the sum of $6,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 25th September 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Eshawn Leader of Willets Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00.

Arrested/Bailed: Theophilus Brookes of Stapleton Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Malicious Damage. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 2rd October 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Akeem Christopher of Lower Prickley Pear Alley was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 6th November, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Ashton Ferdinand was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny at Conaree. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Vincent Harvey of Durant Avenue was arrested, formally charged and caution for Building Breaking and Larceny at Kings Pavilion Supermarket. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Wednesday 25th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Christlow Morris of Lower Cayon was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 9th October 2017

Bailed: Gwinong Chiloma of Buckleys who was charged for the offence of Driving without a valid Licence and Driving without Insurance,she was granted bail in the sum of $6,000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 28th September 2017

Bailed: Ezekiel France of Upper Monkey Hill who was charged for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 6th November, 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the Following Conviction:

-Ricardo Douglas De La Cruz of George Street, Newtown, who was charged for unlawful Possession of Passport. Pleaded guilty to Four (4) counts and was fined $400.00 to be paid forthwith on each charges or if in default serve six (6) months imprisonment.

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the Following Cases:

-Thistan Maynard of Keys Village was found guilty for careless driving which occurred on January 4th 2017 and was cautioned.

-Floyd Buchanan of Sandy Point pleaded guilty to careless and was fined $400 to be paid in 6 weeks or if in default serve 14days imprisonment.

-Romeo Richardson of Saddlers pleaded guilty of failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $100 to be paid in 3days or if in default serve14 days imprisonment.

-Orille Phipps of Saddlers pleaded guilty of Failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $100 to be paid in 3days or if in default serve 14days imprisonment.

-Jazza Buchanan of Ponds Extension pleaded guilty for careless driving and was cautioned.

-John Whyte of Ottleys pleaded guilty for failing to display licence sticker and was fined $150 to be pay forthwith or if in default serve (1) week Imprisonment.

-Samuel Stevens of Phillips Village pleaded guilty to careless driving and was fined $350 to be paid in 3days or if in default serve 14days imprisonment.

-Deslyn Eddy of King Street pleaded guilty to driving an unlicensed vehicle and was cautioned.

-Ian Branford of Taylors Range pleaded guilty to failing to comply with traffic sign and was Cautioned.

-Leon William of Middle Island was fined $100 for failing to comply with traffic or if in default serve 7days imprisonment.

-Johny Rena of Central Street pleaded guilty to driving an unlicensed vehicle and was fined $1800 to be paid in 7days or if in default serve 14days imprisonment .

-Baggio Grant of Keys pleaded guilty to failing to display license sticker and was fined $150 to be paid in 3days or if in default serve 7days imprisonment.

-Rance Blake of New Road was cautioned for failing to display licence sticker.

-Oma Brown of Conaree was cautioned for failing to comply with traffic sign.

-Lellis Benjamin of Thompson Street was cautioned for failing display licence sticker.

-Trevor Mason of Saddlers pleaded guilty to failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $100 to be paid in 7days.

In Matters at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Karen Hector the following convictions were reported:

-Calvin Romney of Parsons Village who was charged for Making use of Indecent Language was convicted and fined $300 ECD to be paid by September 30th 2017 or in default serve thirty (30) days in prison at hard Labour.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a number of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Irish Town Bay Road, Romney Ground (Sandy Point), Newtown and West Bourne Ghaut.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Central Fiennes Ave, College Street, Sandown Road, Farms Housing Development & Crab Hill(Sandy Point), Prickly Pear Alley, Staplenton Village, Temple Alley, Mad House Alley, Salt Pond Alley, Challengers and Conaree. The Warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: St. Johnson Village, Lime Kiln Project, Buckley’s, Mattingley, Trafalgar Village, Lower Monkey Hill, Upper Monkey Hill, NewTown, Dorset Village, Cardin Ave, Lower Shaw Ave, Durant Ave, East Street, Bird Rock, Malone Ave, Nevis Street, Carty Alley Newtown, Fiennes Ave and Douglas Street Newtown.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A patrol of officers discovered and seized (50) Fifty Marijuana plants seeding growing on plot of land situated at Bourke’s Project Sandy Point. The plants were taken into police custody.