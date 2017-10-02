Report of Arrest, Convictions and other Activities.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 30, 2017(RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period September 26- 02 October 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested/Bailed: Dean Frederick’s of Old Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following possessions of Cannabis, two(2) possessions of cannabis with the intend to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000 XCD) for his appearance at the District Magistrate Court Dieppe Bay on 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Alister Thomas of Newton Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences (1) Indecent Language, (2) Refusing to give name and (3) Refusing to give address. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Nicholas Johnson of New Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Shirvin Richards of West Farm was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 EC for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on the 19th October 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Tasha Thompson of Farms Estate was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Malicious Damage. She was granted bail in the sum of Three Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($3,000) for her appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on the 17th October 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Annastacia Battice of East Street Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. She was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 2nd October 2017.

Bailed: Geovaughanie Weeks who was charged with the offences of Possession of Cannabis and possession with intent to supply, was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 ECD.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the Following Conviction:

-Tajal Heyliger of Upper Shaw Avenue who was charged for wounding, pleaded guilty and was fined $1000.00 EC to be paid in two (2) months or if in default serve four (4) imprisonment. -Cajan Simmonds of Central Shaw Avenue who was charged for Larceny. He was fined $1000.00 EC and he is to compensate the virtual complainant of $3811.25 EC to be paid in three (3) months or if in default serve eight (8) months imprisonment.

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Harris and reported the following conviction:

-Calvin Romney of Parson was convicted for wounding was fined $1500.00 to be paid in four(4) months or if in default serve one(1) month in prison.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a number of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Camps- New Road (St. Kitts) and Ramsbury Site- Brown Hill (Nevis).

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Old Road, Upper shaw Ave, Pitcairn Street , Salt Pond Alley Mcknight and New Road

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Nevis Street, St. Johnson Village, Trafalgar Village, Wades Gardens, Molinueax, Trylors Village and Sandown Road and Mcknight

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A patrol of officers discovered and seized Two thousand seven hundred and fifty-four (2754) Marijuana Plants ranging from Seedlings to three feet in height. Found in Tabernacle Mountain. The Pants were uprooted an taken into police custody.