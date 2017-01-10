Basseterre, St. Kitts, January, 9 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period January 4st -9th 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Reginald Gumbs of New Road Housing Project was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Wounding with Intent

Arrested: Denzil Parris of Bath Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Malicious damage, The offence occurred on December 20th 2016 at Bath Village.

Arrested: Nigel Matthew of Saddler’s Village/Parsons Village was arrested, formally charged, and cautioned for the offences of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting and Wounding Bailed: Nigel Matthew was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Arrested: Alphonso Carey of Saddler’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting Bailed: Alphonso Carey was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Arrested: Jamien Wilkes of College Housing was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of Cannabis and Battery Bailed: Jamien Wilkes was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 9th January, 2017.

Arrested: Shawn Liburd of Buckley’s Estate was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on three (3) warrants for the offence of wounding. Bailed: Shawn Liburd was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 9th January, 2017. Court Convictions: In

matters at the Basseterre Magistrates Court, the following sentences were handed down:

(1) Micheal Liddie of New Town pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to produce his insurance within 5 days and was cautioned on both offences.

(2) Wilfred Browne of Upper Monkey Hill pleaded guilty to careless driving which occurred on May 17, 2016 and was cautioned.

(3) Vincent Hicks of Shadwell pleaded guilty to careless driving which occurred on July 26, 2016 and was ordered to pay $400.00 in 14 days or if in default serve 21 days in prison,

(4) Jeneal Pemberton of Stapleton Village pleaded guilty to careless driving which occurred on August 20 and was cautioned.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrant Executed: Police conducted a number of search warrants over the period of this report. They were done in search for controlled drugs, arms and ammunition, stolen goods and instruments used in the commission of a crime. The warrants were executed in the following area: New Road Housing and Sandy Point

Abandoned House Search: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties for controlled Drugs, Arms and Ammunition. Searches were done in the following areas: Farm Site and Cleverly Hill both areas located in Sandy Point, New Road Housing Project, Rawlins Avenue, St.Pauls and Lower Shaw Avenue.

Traffic Accident: There were six (6) Accidents on the federation’s roadways (4) in St. Kitts and (2) in Nevis during the period of this report.

Related

DISCLAIMER

This article was posted in its entirety as received by NevisPages.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of NevisPages.com, its sponsors or advertisers.