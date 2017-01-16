Basseterre, St. Kitts, January, 16 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period January 11th- 14th 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested/Bailed: Asim Barzey of Paradise Road Conaree Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without Insurance and Driving an Un-insured vehicle committed on Friday January 13. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 19th January, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Kevin Lawrence of Harris’ Village who was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death By Careless Driving was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.00 with two (2) for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on February 6th 2017 Bail was granted with the following conditions: Surrender all travel documents, Report on Fridays at the Cayon Police Station between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.

Arrested/Bailed: A male resident of St. Kitts was arrested, formally charged and on a warrant in the First Instance for Rape committed on January 01, 2017. BAILED:- He was granted baiil in the sum of $50,000 with two (2) sureties for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on February 6th 2017. Bail was granted with the following conditions: Surrender all travel documents, No contact with the virtual complainant, Stay 100 ft away from the v/c, Report to the Basseterre Police Station between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm every Wednesday.

Arrested/Bailed: Indria Hunez a resident of Frigate Bay was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without a Valid License and for Driving without Insurance. Bailed: She was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance on Thursday 2nd February, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: A male resident of St. Kitts was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge committed on December 7th 2017. Bailed: He was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 with two (2) sureties for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 6th March 2017. Bail was granted with the following conditions. Condition (1) Surrender all travel documents. (2) Not to have any contact with the virtual Complainant either directly or indirectly. (3) To reported to Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm. (4) To stay at least 20 feet away from the Virtual Complainant and her place of Residence. (5) To be on curfew from 9am to 6pm.

Bailed: Vecliff Wharton of Fiennes Avenue who was charged for Burglary was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th February,2017.

Bailed: Randy Warner an adult of Dieppe Bay who was charged for the offences of Battery on Police, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction, offence was committed on December 14th 2016 at Dieppe Bay he was granted bail in the sum of $5000:00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 6th February, 2017.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

House Breaking and Larceny: Police is investigating a report of House Breaking and Larceny which occurred Pictcairn Street, Newtown. Inquires reveals that the V/C secured her premises at about 06:05 hrs on the 11thJanuary 2017, upon her returned that evening she discovered the house broken into and a number of items missing including a sum amount of money.

Burglary:– Police is investigating a report of Burglary in the Harbour View Bird Rock area. The V/C reports that the property was secured and upon return a number of items were noted as missing. The CID is investigating.

Abandoned Properties Search: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties, most recent searches were conducted in the Sandy Point area where they searched all abandoned properties located at “42ndStreet”. The searches were done in search of Controlled Drugs, Arms Ammunition and Implements used in the commission of crimes.

Traffic Accidents: Police investigated a number of traffic accidents over the period of this report. One accident resulted in a fatality. Police urge drivers to exercise due care and caution when on the roadways.

