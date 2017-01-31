Police Media Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period January 28th – 30th 2017

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Chelston Hanley of Herbert Street Newtown was arrested formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny committed on January 25th 2017 at Herbert Street.

Arrested/Bailed: Wazim Howe of Conaree was arrested formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply to Another. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000. 00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 6th February, 2017.

Bailed: Ronel Warner of Mansion Village who was arrested for Driving without Licence and Driving without Insurance was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court.

Bailed: Keon Francis of St. Pauls who was arrested and charged for the offence of Shooting at with Intent was granted in the sum of $20,000 of his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on 6th March, 2017. Conditions: He is not to be found outside residence at Rawlins Housing Project, St. Pauls between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am, Not to be found anywhere in Sandy Point or Fig Tree while on bail and report to the St. Pauls Police Station every Friday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In matters at the District A Magistrate Court presided by His Honour Renold Benjamin in the case of Sylvester Harris and Alexander Samuel both of Conaree Village who were charged with Possession of an Illegal Firearm and Possession of Ammunition respectively pleaded during the trial they pleaded Not Guilty. Sylvester Harris was found Guilty and was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment. His sentence was reduced by 10 months as time spent on remand while awaiting trial. His sentence will run currently on both charges for a period of two years and two months. The charges against Alexander Samuel were withdrawn at court due to insufficient evidence.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Building Breaking Larceny: Police is investigating a report of Building Breaking and Larceny which occurred at Caribbean Refill situated at Fort Street in the vicinity of the Skeritt’s building Police inquiries revealed that V/C secured his business at about 16:00 hrs on the January 26th 2017 and left. He returned to his business at about 08:45 hrs on January 27th 2017 and as he entered his business he observed the showcase that contained cell-phones and accessories was empty. He proceeded to check and discovered a hole in the roof of his building. Some unknown persons(s) unplugged the security camera and used some degree of force to pry up the galvanize and wooden roofing to gain entry into the back of the building. Having done so the intruder(s) broke off a portion of a wooden inner door that secured the business/front section of the premises and stole a number of cell-phones and tablets out of a showcase. Video footage to be collected. Suspects not known. Exit was made at the point of entry. The scene was processed by Crime Scene Unit. Investigation into this report continues

Abandoned Properties Search: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following arrears: King Street Newtown, Fort Thomas Road and Lower Thibou Avenue.

Search Warrant Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants over the period of this report. The Warrants were executed in the following areas: Sandy Point, Godwin Ghaut, Old Road, Lovers lane Cayon, Sandown Road Newtown, Mad House Alley, Belle Vue, Taylors and Upper Shaw Ave.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: Officers reported that they have uprooted six (6) Plans suspected to be Cannabis ranging from seedlings to three (3) feet in height from an empty lot located on Herbert Street, Newtown.

Traffic Accidents: There were three (3) accident on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct operations in a number of communities across both islands. The operations include execution of search warrants, vehicular check points, stop and searches and searches of abandoned properties and lots. The searches are being done in efforts to rid our communities of illegal drugs, illegal firearms, ammunition and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes. These efforts are being done to reduce the fear of crime for our citizens..