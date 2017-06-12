Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period 8 -11 June, 2017.

Arrested: Lewis Powell and Diquan Maloney of Upper Shaw Avenue were arrested, formally charged and cautioned on a Warrant in the First Instance for the offences of Wounding with Intent to commit Murder on May 27, 2017 at Warner Park. They were charged on June 9, 2017.

Arrested: Alex Jules of St. Pauls was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on a warrant in the first instance for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The offence was committed on June 03, at Newton Ground. He was arrested and charged on June 10.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Report of House Breaking: Police responded to a report of a House Breaking on Malone Ave, The V/C reported that upon returning home that the back door of the house was busted open. The V/C was unable to say if anything was missing at this time.

Report of House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a report of a House Breaking and Larceny that occurred on Shaw Ave. The V/C reported that upon returning home at about 1.21am it was observed that the back window to the home was damaged. Upon entry the V/C observed that items including money were missing from the bedroom. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit. Investigations continue.

Burglary: Police responded to a report of a Burglary on West Bourne Street, Basseterre. The V/C reported that at about 3.00am on June 09, he awoke and saw someone dressed in dark clothing with a green cloth wrapped around his head, moving around in his bedroom. The assailant ran after being discovered. The V/C noted his Samsung cellphone was missing. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, Investigations into this matter continues.

Larceny From Unattended Vehicle: Police responded to three (1) incidents of Larceny from an Unattended Vehicle and one (1) incident of Malicious Damage to a vehicle in the New Roads area on Sunday (June 11). In all instances items were taken from the vehicle.

Abandoned Properties: Police conducted a number of abandoned property searches in the following areas, Newton Ground, Basseterre, Charlestown, Cotton Ground, Dieppe Bay.

Traffic Accidents: There were a number of accidents on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report. None involved serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

Search Warrants: Police executed a number of Search Warrants on properties in Newton Ground. A Search Warrant was also executed on a property in Lime Kiln. The warrants were executed in search of illegal drugs, illegal firearms and ammunition and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct Vehicle Check Points and Stop and Searches along the island main road on St. Kitts and Nevis. Officers continue to conduct searches of abandoned properties and lots. The execution of search warrants continue as well. These activities are being conducted in support of anti-crime objectives to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.