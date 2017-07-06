Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 05, 2017 (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period 3-4 July 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Nathan Chiverton of Carifesta Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving committed on Saturday 1st July 2017 at New Guinea. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Friday 14thAugust 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Krystal Burns who resides at Camps was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving Motor Jeep without Insurance, Driving an unlicensed vehicle and Driving with an expired Drivers License. She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 6th July, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Denise Crossely of Pine Garden, Shadwellwas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Resisting Arrest and Obstruction committed on Monday 3rd July 2017. She was granted bail in the sum of $5000 with for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 14th August, 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District “B” Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Karen Hill-Hector and reported the following convictions:

-James Williams of Buckley’s Ext who was charged for driving without seatbelt on Thursday 1st December 2016 at Sandy Point was convicted and fined $200 ECD to be paid by Monday 31st July 2017 or if in default serve 14 days in prison.

–Melrose Cooper of Gibbons Hill Dieppe Bay who was charged for driving without seat belt committed on Friday 30th December 2016 at Sandy Point was convicted and fined $200 ECD to be paid by Monday 31st July 2017 or if in default serve 14 days in prison.

-Samuel Carty of New Guinea who was charged for driving R 136 without License and Insurance respectively on Sunday 12th March 2017 was convicted and fined $300 ECD to be paid by Wednesday 7th July 2017 on both charges and if in default serve 14 days in prison,

-George Douglas of St Paul’s who was charged for driving without License and Insurance on Thursday 19th January 2017 was convicted and fined $300 ECD to be paid by July 14, 2017 and if in default serve 30 days in prison. He was also convicted and fined $500 ECD or 30 days in prison on both charges for the same offences who was committed on Sunday 2nd April 2017 at Sandy Point.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Building Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to four (4) reports of Building Breaking and Larceny that occurred in the following areas: Church Ground, Bird Rock, Black Rock and Sandy Point.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent search was done in the following areas: Lime kiln & Pitcairn Street. The search was for Controlled Drugs, Arms, Ammunition and Stolen Goods.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Stone Heaven Molineaux, Old Road, Old Road, Beach Street Ponds Pasture, Cane Garden, Bath Village and Crab Hill (Sandy Point)

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A patrol of officers reported that theydiscovered a plot of land with cannabis plants growing ranging from seeding to six feet in height. It was reported that they uprooted a total of (117) One hundred and seventeen plants.

Traffic Accidents: There were a number of accidents on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report. None involved serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct Vehicle Check Points and Stop and Searches along the island main road on St. Kitts and Nevis. Officers continue to conduct searches of abandoned properties and lots. The execution of search warrants continue as well. These activities are being conducted in support of anti-crime objectives to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.