Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period July 17-18 July, 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Micheal Phillips alias “CAB” of Stone Haven Molineaux was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny of Electricity.

Arrested: A male resident Half Way Tree was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence Indecent Assault.

Arrested: Vere Harvey of Saddlers Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Arrested/Bailed: Adrian Patrick of Phillip Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence being found in an Enclosed Premises committed on Tuesday 04th July 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 ecc for his appearance at The Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday 14th August 2017

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police continues to execute a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: St. Pauls, Dieppe Bay and Saddlers Village

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A combined patrol of officers of the Anit- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNDF reported that they discovered uprooted and seized a total Four Thousand Three Hundred and seventy seven (4377) marijuana plants from three location. The Areas were Mattingley Heights, Olivee’s Mountain and Conaree Village

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent search was done in the following areas: Pitcairn Street, East Street and Soho Village Basseterre

Additionally, four (4) abandoned properties and one (1) unoccupied building were searched in Division “B”. Eighteen (18) plants suspected to be cannabis were found growing in pots in one of the abandon houses. The plants ranged from one (1) foot to about three and a half (3.5) feet in height. They were all uprooted and seized. Three (3) lots of land were searched and one hundred and two (102) seedlings suspected to be cannabis were discovered. They were seized and destroyed.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.