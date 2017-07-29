Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period July 26 -27 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Leon Diddier of Newcastle was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis.

Arrested/Bailed: Jahvon Mills of Halfway Tree was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving without a Valid Driver Licence. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Thursday 27th July 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Edgar Pemberton alias Chronic of Crab Hill, Sandy point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis, Possession of cannabis with Intent to Supply, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday, 4th September, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Makeba Lucas alias Gangsta K of Crab Hill, Sandy point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for her appearance at the Dieppe Bay, Magistrate Court on Monday, 4th September, 2017

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District Charlestown Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Yasmine Clarke the following Convictions were reporte:

-Nyasha Melia Dos Santos of Church Ground was convicted and fined $1500.00 in to be paid in three (3) months or if in default serve three (3) months in prison for possession of cannabis.

-Jahi Henry of Zion Village was convicted and fined $500.00 in to be paid in one (1) month or if in default serve one (1) month in prison for the offence of possession of cannabis.

-Justin Isles of Barnes Ghaut was convicted and fined $500.00 to be paid in one (1) month or if in default serve (01) month in prison for the offence of possession of cannabis.

-Sihon Knights of Bath Plain was convicted and cautioned for driving without due car and attention.

-V.Beejai David of Bath Village was convicted and fined $500.00 to be paid in three (3)) months or if in default, serve one (1) month in prison for driving an unlicensed vehicle and also convicted and fined $500.00 to be paid in three months (3) months or if in default, server (1) month for driving without insurance.

-Marlon Kelly of Matchman Road was convicted and fined $500.00 to be paid in two (2) months or if in default serve one (1) month in prison for driving an unlicensed vehicle. He was also convicted and fined $500.00 to be paid in two (2) month or if in default serve one (1) month for driving without insurance.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Challengers Village, Sandy Point, Barnes Ghaut, St .Paul’s, Crab Hill, Cayon and Ottleys

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A combined patrol of officers of the Anit- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNDF reported that they discovered uprooted and seized a total of eighty (80) plants, suspected to be Cannabis. The plants range from three to five (3-5) feet in height. Private Eddie also indicated that the said plants were found in Brown Hill in an abandoned.

A combined patrol of officers reported that they uprooted and seized (22) twenty two marijuana plants heights ranging from one (1) Foot to three (3) feet in height in an abandon building at Fort Thomas Road.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to executed searches of abandoned properties; most recent search was done in the following areas: Newtown, Trafalgar Village, George Street (Newtown) and Farms Housing Project

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a report of a House Breaking and Larceny in Sun Rise Villas at Frigate Bay. V/C reported that he secured his apartment at about 23:06hrs on Sunday 23rd July 2017, after returning the next day 06:30hrs on Monday 24th July 2017 he realize that a number of his electronic devise and a sum amount of money was missing form his apartment and he discovered other items were missing so he reported the matter to his landlord. Then the police was contacted.

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to a report of three other House Breaking and Larceny that occurred in the following area: Bramble Street (Newtown), Sandy Point and Nevis Street (Basseterre). Investigation continues.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.