Basseterre, St. Kitts, August, 10 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period August 5-10 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: EllisterThomas of Ottley’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of possession of a control substance suspected to be cannabis.

Arrested: Inon Alexis Nias of Greenlands was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of two firearms and an assortment of rounds of ammunition, and Possession of Cocaine and two counts of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply to another.

Arrested/Bailed: An Adult resident of Newton Ground wasarrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence ofExposing His Person. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 ECD for his appearance at District “B” Magistrate Court on a later date.

Bailed: Shane Vayron Cole of Brick Kiln Village who was arrested and charged for the offence of Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply and was granted bail in the sum of Five thousand dollars ($5000.00) for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 18th August,2017.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Lodge Project, Newtown Ground, New Road, GreenLands, LaGuerite, Lower Fiennes Ave, Pictcairn Street, Brunder Ave, Ottley’s and Keys.

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Cayon Street, Lower Thibou Ave, Brunder Ave and Greenlands.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A patrol of officers discovered and uprooted (15) Fifteen Marijuana Plants that were growing in pots ranging from seven (7) to eleven (11) feet in height. The plants were found in two locations. The areas were Grove Village (St. Paul’s) and LaGuerite.

House Breaking and Larceny: Police responded to two reports of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred in the following areas: East Park Range and Greenlands

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.