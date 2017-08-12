Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August, 11 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period August 10 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Sherlon Cannonier of East Neverson Street, Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Malicious Damage and Simple Wounding.

Arrested: Curtis Isaac of Craddock Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny.

Arrested: Kenvin Claxton of Church Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Arrested: Dilon Sage of Cherry Garden Housing Project was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without Insurance and Driving without a valid driver’s license.

Arrested/Bailed: Peter Dajiuiar of Cotton Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 15th August 2017 at 9 o’clock.

Arrested/Bailed: Roudge Cadogan of New Castle was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cannabis and possession of Cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 15th August 2017 at 9 o’clock

Bailed: Jerod Stapleton of Ottleys Village and Inon Nias of Greenlands Basseterre was brought before the Magistrate and was granted bail in the sum of $10.000 each with $50.000 each respectively both parties to report to the Basseterre Police Station. Jerod Stapleton for every Friday between 6am and 6pm and curfew at residence between 9pm and 6am. Inon Nias for every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7am to 7pm, not to be found outside place of abode between 9pm to 6am at Greenlands, Basseterre and to surrender travel documents.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Basseterre Magistrates Court presided over by his Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the following Convictions:

-Naldo Blackmore of Boyds Village was fined $500.00 to be paid in (1) month or if in default serve (1) Month imprisonment for the offence of careless driving.

-Kelvon Hanley of Buckley’s Estate was fined $500.00 to be paid in (7) days or if in default serve (14) days Imprisonment for the offence of careless driving

– Dillon Pitt of Conaree Village was fined $750.00 to be paid in (6) weeks or if in default (2) months imprisonment for the offence of driving when not covered by insurance and $150.00 to be paid in (6) weeks or if in default serve (2) months imprisonment for the offence of driving without a valid licence, both offences took place on 13th April 2017.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Harris Village, Parsons Village, Half -Way-Tree, Mad House Alley, Molineaux, Conaree, Crab Hill-Soho (Sandy Point). and Stapleton Village. The warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Follow Up Investigations Into a Report of a Robbery: Police continues to investigate a report of an Armed Robbery which occurred at New Road. A report of an Armed Robbery committed on Sunday 6th August at David Li Supermarket in New Road, saw members of the Stapleton Police Station, SSU and Crime Scene Unit responding to the said location. They conducted house to house enquiries and viewed the video footages from the security cameras at the supermarket. Investigations into this incident are ongoing. Any person with useful information as it pertains to this matter are asked to kindly contact the Stapleton Police Station at 1-869-465-2241 ext. 4289/4326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS)

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Lower Monkey Hill, Upper Market Street, Haynes Smith Village Carty Alley, Trafalgar Village and New Street- Herbert Street both areas in (Newtown)

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.