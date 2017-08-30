Basseterre, St. Kitts, August, 29 2017, (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period August 23-27 2017.

ARREST AND BAIL:

Arrested: Daren Caines alias Bookie of Rawlins Ground, St. Paul’s Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences: Possession of one(1) glock 23 pistol, Possession of thirty-one (31) rounds of ammunition, one(1) Ruger SR 40 pistol, Possession of one(1) Ruger SR 40 pistol with intent by means there to endanger life.

Arrested: Keithroy Freeman alias Luddy of Willets Project, St. Paul’sVillagewas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences: Possession of one(1) glock 23 pistol, Possession of thirty-one (31) rounds of ammunition, one(1) Ruger SR 40 pistol, Possession of one(1) Ruger SR 40 pistol with intent by means there to endanger life.

Arrested: Ericson Hanley of West Farm was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of possession of cannabis.

Arrested: Anthony Warner of Farm Site, SandyPoint was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on six warrants in the first instance for the offence of Larceny that were committed sometime in July 2017.

Arrested: Jamarie James of Lower Thibou Avenue, Basseterrewas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Robbery. The offence was committed on 23rd August 2017, at the Daily Food Supermarket located at St Johnston Village.

Arrested: Kevin Rouse of Fort land, Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply and for driving without being covered by insurance.

Arrested: Jahvin Lake of Lower Monkey Hillwas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Obstruction, Battery on Police, Resisting arrest and Indecent language.

Arrested/Bailed: Leon Cameron of Conyers Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of wounding. He was granted bail in the sum of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10 000.00) for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate’sCourt on Monday 28th August 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Agatha Adams of Stapleton Village, St. Peterwas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Refusing to give name and Driving a motor bus when the windows were tinted and did not allow a minimum of 35 percent of light transmission. She was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Court on Monday, 2nd October, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Patrick Battice of South Housing, Keys Villagewas arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Drivingan unlicensed vehicle, Driving without Insurance, Driving unregistered vehicle and fraudulently imitating motor vehicle license sticker. He was granted in the sum of $5,000.00 of his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court.

Arrested/Bailed: Tracey Peets Jr. of Stapleton Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $ 5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court, District A.

Arrested/Bailed: MarkysaO’loughlin of Ottley’s was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Disorderly Conduct by making noise, which was committed on the Wednesday 23rd August 2017. She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court, District ‘A’ on the 2nd October, 2017

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court presided over by Her Honour Yasmine Clarke, the following Convictions were made and sentence handed down:

-Devon Richardson of Marian Heights was fined $500.00 to be paid in 3 months or if in default 1 month for the offence of battery.

-Jude Ross of Brown Hill was fined $500.00 to be paid in 2 months or if in default 1 month imprisonment, for driving without insurance. He was also convicted and caution for driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without appropriate license. He was also convicted and fined $400.00 to be paid in 3 months or if in default 1 month imprisonment, for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

OTHER ACTIVITY:

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed number of Search Warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Gillard Meadows, Lodge Estate, Keys Village, Upper Cayon, McKnight, Newton Ground, and Mount Idle Sandy Point. The warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs, and instruments that can be used in criminal activity.

Abandoned Properties: Police continue to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in the following areas: Lower Thibou Ave, Dieppe Bay, Molyneaux, Sandy Point, Victoria Road, Phillip’s Village, Saho Village, Market Street, St. Johnston Village and Sebastian Street (Newtown)

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct stop and searches, vehicular check points, searches of ferry terminals and marinas, and mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in efforts to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.