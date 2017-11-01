Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 31 2017 (RSCNPF): Below is a report of arrests, convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period October 23 – 25, 2017

ARRESTED AND BAILED:

Arrested: Israel Williams of Roxborough Street, Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving a motor car, when he was not covered with Insurance.

Arrested and bailed: Calvin Browne of Stapleton Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Assault, Obstruction, and Making use of indecent language. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th, November 2017.

Arrested and bailed: Skadeaj Dickenson of Stapleton was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Battery on police, Making use of threatening language, Resisting arrest and Obstruction. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th, November 2017.

Bailed: Crispin Crossley of Basseterre was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate court on November 13, 2017. Conditions: (i) not to be found in company of the co-accused; (ii) to observe curfew between 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and (iii) report every Monday between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Basseterre Police Station.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court, presided over by his Honour Mr. Benjamin, the following convictions were reported:

– Wilford Grey of Jamaica who resides at Buckley’s Estate pleaded guilty to False Pretence and Escaping Custody at the RLB International Airport and Endangering Persons. He was sentenced to twelve (12) months suspended sentence and to compensate the sum of $5,500.00 forthwith and three (3) months in prison for Endangering Persons;

– Asgarille Rogers of McKnight was found guilty for Abusive Language and was remanded for sentencing;

– Shereene Francis of Park Range was found guilty and placed on a bond to keep the peace for six (6) months or return to court for sentencing.

In matters at the the Charlestown Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Ms. Yasmine Clarke the following convictions were reported:

– Britany Paola Peets of Malone Avenue, St. Kitts was convicted and sentenced to four (4) years imprisonment, to run concurrently for the following offences: Importing Cocaine under the Customs Act, Making a false declaration to a customs officer, Making a false statement to a customs officer, Possession of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to supply and Importing cocaine under the Drug Act.

– Jeffery Lewis of Fountain was convicted and fined $800.00 to be paid in three (3) months or, if in default, serve six (6) months imprisonment for the offence of Battery;

– Akeem Dos Santos of Church Ground was convicted and fined $1000.00 to be paid in three (3) months or, if in default, serve six (6) months for the offence of Larceny.

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

House Breaking and Larceny: The Police responded to three (3) reports of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Victoria Road, Taylors Extension Project and Bladens.

Abandoned Properties: The Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties. Recently, searches were done in the following areas: Irish Town, Taylors, Sandy Point, Lower Thibou Avenue, Gillard Meadows, Conaree Village, Shadwell, Salt Pond Alley and Old Road.

Search warrants executed: The Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the areas of Central Fiennes Avenue, Newtown, Low Street Charlestown, Rawlins Village, Bath Village, Sprott Street, Upper Shaw Avenue, Mad House Alley, Buckley’s Extension, Newton Ground, Sandy Point, Old Road .

Citizen Safety: The Police continued to conduct stop and search exercises, vehicular check points, searches at the ferry terminals and marinas, as well as mobile patrols around the Federation. These are being done in an effort to remove illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and instruments that can be used to commit crimes in our communities.