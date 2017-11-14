Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 13, 2017 (RSCNPF): Below is a report of arrests, convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period October 31-November 04, 2017.

ARRESTED AND BAILED:

Arrested: Marlon Huggins of Sandy Point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Driving while not being the holder of a valid driver’s licence and for Driving without insurance.

Arrested: Steve Ward aka “Dangles” of Cleverly Hill, Sandy Point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Larceny committed between July 28-September 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Hakeem Morris of Shadwell was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny which was committed between October 01-06. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Alkyl Mills of Lovers Lane, Newton Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply which was committed on October 27, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Kevin Scarborough of Lovers Lane, Newton Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply which was committed on October 27, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,500 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on November 06, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Vincent Duporte of Half Way Tree was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply which was committed on October 31, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Jaffel James of Farm’s Site, Sandy Point was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Battery on police, Resisting arrest and Indecent language. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on November 14, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Javon Sutton of Durant Avenue was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply which was committed on October 30, 2017. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Mahseeka Bartlett of #15 Cunningham Street, Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving while not being the holder of a valid driver’s licence and for Driving without insurance which was committed on October 31, 2017. She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Bailed: Michael Parris of Stoney Grove, Nevis who was arrested for the offence of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply, was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on December 04, 2017.

Bailed: Kenneth Morton of Prickley Pear Alley was granted bail in the sum of $8,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on November 06, 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court, presided over by her Honour Mrs. Mallalieu-Webbe, the following convictions were reported:

– Shelita Richardson of McKnight was convicted for Battery and Malicious damage. The same charges previously brought against Anika Allen and Lisha Brown, also of McKnight, were dismissed. On the charge of Battery, she was ordered to pay $800 in compensation by January 31, 2018 or, in default, serve two (2) months imprisonment. On the charge of Malicious damage, she was ordered to pay compensation of $3,000 by January 31, 2018 or, in default, serve two (2) months hard labour.

In Matters at the District “B” Magistrate Court, presided over by her Honour Mrs. Karen Hector, the following convictions were reported:

– Christopher Williams of Parsons Village was convicted for Wounding and was fined $2,500 to be paid by November 30, 2017 or, in default, serve two months in prison. He was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $10,000.

OTHER ACTIVITES:

House Breaking and Larceny: The Police responded to seven (11) reports of House Breaking and Larceny that occurred during the period of this report in the following areas: Camps Project, McKnight, Fort Tyson Rise, Charlestown, Church Ground, Laguerite and West Farm.

Search Warrants Executed: The Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the areas of Frigate Bay, McKnight, Half Way Tree, Laguerite, Conaree, Ponds Pasture, St. Johnson Village, Ponds Extension, Sandy Point, Taylors and Upper Cayon.