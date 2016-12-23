Newcastle-Nevis-Wednesday 14th December, was a significant day in the lives of twenty-five needy persons on the island of Nevis.

On that day, the Returning Nationals society, presented gift baskets of basic food items, to persons throughout the various communities of the island.

President of the society, Mr. Rolston Deson, explained that his organization is all about giving back to the community and would have been doing so for many years now.

He indicated that no fewer than twenty –five individuals from the five parishes on the island, would be presented with the gift baskets.

These individuals were selected after discussions with the Social Services Department.

The individuals were presented with their gift baskets, personally at their homes, but Walter JAMDEM Wallace was privileged to have his gift basket presented to him at the organization’s headquarters in Newcastle.

Wallace who is well known throughout Nevis for his unique decorative abilities and musical ingenuity, expressed gratitude to the organization for the thoughtful gesture.