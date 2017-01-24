Mr Tillerson is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has narrowly approved Rex Tillerson as US secretary of state, despite concerns about his business ties to Russia.

It split along party lines, with all 11 Republicans voting in favour and all 10 Democrats against. A full vote will now be held in the Republican-run Senate.

The move caps a busy day for the new Donald Trump administration.