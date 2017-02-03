BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 2, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, was updated on the work of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga and the Rotary Club of St. Kitts during a courtesy call earlier today, Thursday, February 2, 2017.

The meeting, held at the prime minister’s office at Government Headquarters, was attended by Governor of District 7030, Roger Bose; President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Carol Phillips; President of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, Neil Owen; Assistant Governor with responsibility for St. Kitts and Nevis, Tuffida Stewart and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, OsbertDesuza.

Thursday’s meeting was one of the activities on the schedule of Mr. Bose, who is onan official visit to St. Kitts and Nevis where he will also participate in this weekend’s Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) eventscheduled to take place at the Bird Rock Beach Hotel.

RYLA is an intensive training programme that brings together youth and young adults, ages 14-30, to further develop character and leadership skills while exposing them to Rotary’s values of service, high ethical standards and peace.

Mr. Owens told Prime Minister Harris that the Rotary Club of St. Kitts recently held its Hearing Mission where they were able to donate about 150 hearing aids to the Ministry of Health and trained over 15 nurses on how to diagnose and treat persons with various hearing problems.

He also made mention of a project, presently on the table, to establish a seniors’ home in St. Kitts.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga (RCL), according to President Phillips, continues to place much emphasis on health and education. One such example is the free foot care services presently being offered in the federation. This project is a collaborative effort between the RCL and the North American School of Podology (NASP).

In 2016, the club outfitted the Beach Allen Primary School with a new computer lab, through its Youth Development Initiative.

The prime minister was also informed of the club’s Christmas Hamper distribution project and the annual National Heroes Day Luncheon at the Saddler’s Home for the Elderly.

In response, Prime Minister Harris congratulated both clubs on the work they have been doing in the federation and encouraged them, through their respective presidents, to continue to carry out their people-oriented projects and programmes in St. Kitts and Nevis.