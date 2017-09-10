Royal Caribbean International announced on Saturday afternoon that it was sending ships to St. Thomas and St. Maarten in a bid to not only provide supplies, but transport evacuees following Hurricane Irma.

The Adventure of the Seas will make a humanitarian stop in St. Maarten on Sunday and Majesty of the Seas will make humanitarian calls in St. Thomas and St. Maarten to provide supplies and also assist in transporting evacuees in St. Maarten to safety, the company said.Read More….https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/17732-royal-caribbean-to-deploy-two-ships-for-humanitarian-efforts.html