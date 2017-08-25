Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Adopting New Measures To Boost Its Recruitment Drive

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 24, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has stepped up its recruitment drive over the last six months, as it seeks to intensify its operations to maintain peace and security for citizens, residents and visitors alike.

Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley, while speaking at a police high command press conference today, Thursday, August 24, 2017, stated that the police force has incorporated the use of social media to boost its recruitment drive.

“The Force personnel officer has embraced new ways to reach our young men and women, and our recruitment efforts can now be seen on Facebook, outdoor video signage, through career fairs at the high schools [and] the CFBC and through events such as the career fair that we had on Bank Street last Friday (August 18). We have also began to engage persons of influence within the communities such as teachers, church leaders and others so that they can get a better appreciation for a career in law enforcement and they can in turn communicate to our nation’s youths,” Commissioner Queeley said.

The police commissioner added that there are presently 34 new recruits in training who “have completed the first half of the syllabus and for the last two months they have been an integral part of the ongoing crime prevention activity “Operation Mid Sweep”. Their participation in this operation provides the opportunity for them to put into use the practical application of the training that they have already received.”

Mr. Queeley also explained that the Police Force has expanded its recruitment regionally, noting that “to date we have recruited 45 persons for an additional class, which will likely commence before the end of this year.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, stated at his last press conference on Wednesday, August 2, that the Ministry of National Security is being forced to look overseas to recruit persons for our Police Force. He stressed that while it is the ministry’s preference to see nationals step forward to fill the vacant posts, “if the response is inadequate, we must recruit abroad to ensure the safety and security of our people.”

Commissioner Queeley further noted that it is imperative that individuals being recruited into the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force possess the necessary academic qualifications and strong technical background.

“To ensure we get the best candidates with good moral character, we have begun to employ advanced screening techniques utilizing the most current technology such as ID tech; an advanced vetting system; polygraph, and also psychological evaluations.”

-30-