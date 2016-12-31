US President-elect Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin after he ruled out expelling American diplomats, despite a similar move by Washington in response to alleged hacking.
Mr Trump tweeted: “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” Read More …..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38473240
US President-elect Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin after he ruled out expelling American diplomats, despite a similar move by Washington in response to alleged hacking.