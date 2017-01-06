Gen Clapper (right) said Mr Putin's "motivation" will be revealed in a report

US Vice-President Joe Biden has told President-elect Donald Trump to “grow up” and criticised his attacks on the intelligence community.

On Friday, Mr Trump will be briefed on allegations Russia meddled in the US presidential election – claims he has cast doubt on in a series of tweets.

Mr Biden said it was “absolutely mindless” for the president-elect not to have faith in intelligence agencies.Read More..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38526570