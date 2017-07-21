S.L Horsfords donates Filing Cabinet to Nevis Traffic Department of the RSNPF

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) -On the morning of Wednesday, July 19, 2017 a brief ceremony was conducted at the Charlestown Police Station.

The ceremony was held to handover a brand new filing cabinet to the Nevis Traffic Division compliments of S.L Horsfords.

Manager of Horsfords Automotive Division on Nevis, Mr. Kaino Jones, gave some brief remarks. He indicated that he was proud to represent the company at such a significant occasion. Jones wished the Traffic Department and the Police Force in its entirety continued success. He noted that he trusts and hopes that the partnership that both parties have had over the years, will continue to blossom.

Head of the Nevis’ Traffic Division, Sergeant Marva Chiverton, accepted the cabinet on behalf of the department. She thanked Mr. Jones and S.L Horsfords for their kind contribution of the cabinet.