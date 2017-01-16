Marlon Samuels, Kevon Cooper and Akeal Hosein join the Leeward Islands Hurricanes team along with newcomer Jermaine Otto, and test player Alzarri Joseph. The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Selection Panel selected a 14 man squad along with three reserves after three trial games to represent them for the West Indies Super 50.

The team will start it’s training with a fielding session at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday 16th January, according to Coach Reginald Benjamin’s practice schedule.

The LICB has also requested that young Kian Pemberton from Nevis formed part of the training squad ahead of the Super50. The Hurricanes will start its first game against Kent Spitfires at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds (formerly Stanford Cricket Grounds in Antigua on the 25th of January 2017.

The Squad comprises of:

Kieran Powell (Captain)

Rahkeem Cornwall (Vice Captain)

Marlon Samuels

Montcin Hodge

Chesney Hughes

Nkrumah Bonner

Jahmar Hamilton

Jermaine Otto

Orlando Peters

Alzarri Joseph

Akeal Hosein

Kevon Cooper

Gavin Tonge

Jason Campbell

Reserves:

Jeremiah Louis

Daniel Doram

Akeem Charles

Manager- Hugh Gore

Coach – Reginald Benjamin

Trainer/ Physiotherapist- Alister James