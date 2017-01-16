Marlon Samuels, Kevon Cooper and Akeal Hosein join the Leeward Islands Hurricanes team along with newcomer Jermaine Otto, and test player Alzarri Joseph. The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Selection Panel selected a 14 man squad along with three reserves after three trial games to represent them for the West Indies Super 50.
The team will start it’s training with a fielding session at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday 16th January, according to Coach Reginald Benjamin’s practice schedule.
The LICB has also requested that young Kian Pemberton from Nevis formed part of the training squad ahead of the Super50. The Hurricanes will start its first game against Kent Spitfires at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds (formerly Stanford Cricket Grounds in Antigua on the 25th of January 2017.
The Squad comprises of:
Kieran Powell (Captain)
Rahkeem Cornwall (Vice Captain)
Marlon Samuels
Montcin Hodge
Chesney Hughes
Nkrumah Bonner
Jahmar Hamilton
Jermaine Otto
Orlando Peters
Alzarri Joseph
Akeal Hosein
Kevon Cooper
Gavin Tonge
Jason Campbell
Reserves:
Jeremiah Louis
Daniel Doram
Akeem Charles
Manager- Hugh Gore
Coach – Reginald Benjamin
Trainer/ Physiotherapist- Alister James