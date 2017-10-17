Sandy Point, Conaree rack up big wins in Division 1 clashes

Conaree Fireballs and Sandy Point Amateur FA got big wins on Saturday in their Division 1 encounters. Fireballs drubbed Bath United from Nevis 4-1. Harold Wharton scored a hat trick in the 17th, 59th and 62nd minute while teammate Stayvon Browne scored in the 52nd minute. The loan goal for Bath came in the 11th minute from the penalty spot. Over in Molyneaux, Sandy Point Amateur FA thrashed Molyneaux 5-2. Goal scorers for Sandy Point are Popiyel Demming in the 38th minute, Shawzeef Thompson in the 69th, Shaquille Williams in the 75th and 79th and Valdon Rogers in the 83rd minute. Tavis Henry scored twice for Molyneaux in the 89th and 90th minute but the comeback was far too late. Jerand Isaiah of Sandy Point was sent off with a straight red card in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, matches played on Thursday in Division 1, saw Mantab crushing Security Forces 7-1 at the Ottleys Playing Field. Jermaine Carey and Tyreke Jeffers each racked up hat tricks in the 12th 44th and 89th minutes and 64th 66th and 68th minutes respectively. Sylvester Alexander scored for the winners in the 15th minute. In the midst of the carnage Dennis Phillip scored the lone goal for Security Forces in the 37th minute. Also on Thursday at the Limekiln playing field, Old Road United defeated Rivers of Living Water 4-1. Tiquanny Wiliams scored for the winners in the 64th minute, Charles Thomas in the 71st minute, Hakim Blackmoore scored an own goal in the 89th minute and Shamari Powell rounded out the victory in the 90th minute. Evanslie Fahie scored for Old Road in the 19th minute. Rivers played with ten men for most of the match after Zimran Hobson was sent off in the 35th minute.