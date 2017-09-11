Scenes of Chaos Gas Stations

Cars lining up in droves stretching as far as a mile away is now a common scene at gas stations on Tortola as motorists scramble to fill their tanks in a territory ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

BVI News Online journeyed to the gas station in Duffs Bottom, and a few other areas, bearing witness to scenes of chaos.

Some gas stations which suffered damage during the deadly hurricane are out of operation – at least temporarily.

There are reports of persons siphoning gas from vehicles damaged during the hurricane.