Second prisoner stabbed at HMP in three days; visitations suspended

By:Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, SEPTEMBER 27TH 2017 – Minister of National Security, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has lost control of Her Majesty’s Prison.

Another inmate at Her Majesty’s Prison on Cayon Street, Basseterre, was rushed to the J.N. France General Hospital with stab wounds to his back on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, a male prisoner was also rushed to the medical facility with several stab wounds to his head following an incident inside the prison.

Both stabbing incidents reportedly follow a fight between rival gangs inside the prison on Saturday between members of Tek Life and KMS..

Meanwhile, a local media house is reporting that Her Majesty’s Prison is now off-limits to visitors.

Monday’s stabbing incident and Saturday’s fight between the gangs inside the prison walls have been confirmed by Superintendent of Prisons, Juni Hodge, who did not provide details as prison officials are currently conducting investigations.

Hodge said the facility was already closed and was in the process of being reopened when the incident occurred.

“We had an incident at the institution, so we have put a halt on visitation for a while,” he reportedly said.