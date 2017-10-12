Second round of Constituency Seven Domino League opens with upset results as Unity, Lodge and Saddlers get hit

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 11, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — The second round of the home-away round robin stage, sometimes referred to as the revenge round, of this year’s edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition, got off on Tuesday evening October 10 registering three shock results.

Three top teams in the league, going by standings as at the end of the first round, Lodge, Unity and Saddlers got beaten by the teams they had beaten in the first round. For the three teams, it was bitter loss to swallow as they were beaten on their home ground. Their home advantage evaporated in front of their disbelieving eyes.

Top title contenders Lodge had in the first round humiliated Christchurch by handing them a 13-3 thrashing. It was a real and sweet revenge on Tuesday when Christchurch turned up the tables on Lodge and comfortably beat them 13-11 in a game played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Defending champions Unity, who lost two games in the first round, found themselves in unfamiliar territories as much as they were playing at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project which is their home ground when Giants unleashed the unthinkable damage. In the first round Unity had beaten Giants 13-7 but on Tuesday Giants pushed them to the limit and handed the defending champions a 14-12 beating.

Saddlers who had in the first round flattened Sylver’s at home (Tacky Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village) 13-4 could not believe what was happening on Tuesday night at Shanty Bar in Saddlers their home ground when Sylver’s, led by the only female captain in the entire league Octavia Huggins, beat them 13-9.

In another sweet revenge, Unstoppable who had lost to Guinness in the first round put their feet down and beat them 13-9 in a game played at Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village. Incidentally Bernette Bar is the home ground for both the teams and as a result the venue did not change in the two rounds.

In the games which managed to maintain their status quo as the winning team in the first round won in the second round, Mansion Upsetters beat Parsons 13-4 at Domino House in Mansion; Molineux beat Tabernacle 13-8 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux; and Beers beat Small Corner 13-4 at Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village.

Second round continues on Thursday October 12 with games at five venues all starting at 7:30 pm. Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will host two games, Lodge vs. Saddlers and Mansion Upsetters vs. Giants; and Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village will also host two games, Unity vs. Guinness and Molineux vs. Small Corner.

The other games will be between Unstoppable against Tabernacle at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux; Beers vs. Sylver’s at Tacky Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village; and Christchurch vs. Parsons at the Domino House in Mansion.