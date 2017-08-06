Security Forces Seize Two Illegal Firearms, Cocaine and Marijuana in Ongoing Operations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 05, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Stop and Search Operation on the South East Peninsula on Saturday (August 05) by members of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force as part of ongoing Operations to ensure Citizen Safety in St. Kitts and Nevis has resulted in the seizure of a quantity of ready for sale cocaine and the detention of one person.

A subsequent execution of Search Warrants by the Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Anti-Drug Unit, on a number of properties identified as residences for the individual in custody resulted in the discovery and seizure of large quantity of marijuana at a property in Newtown, and the discovery and seizure a large quantity of cocaine and two illegal firearms with ammunition in Greenlands.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley commenting on the seizures said, “I want to commend our combined team of Police and Defence Force members for their continued resolve to ensure Citizen Safety in St. Kitts and Nevis.” He added,, “today, their vigilance paid off. A quantity of illegal drugs were seized, and two illegal firearms and a number of rounds taken from our community.” The Commissioner expressed, “Our officers are demonstrating their resolve, I ask the community to join us, and together we will continue to make a difference.”

The seizure of these illegal firearms brings to 32 the number seized so far in 2017. A total of 36 illegal firearms were seized in 2016.

Citizens are encouraged to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone