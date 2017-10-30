Security guard jobless for Christmas after Chief Education Officer tells him take vacation, stay home

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 29th 2017 – Troy Roberts, also know as Troy Merritt, a security guard and father of five children, is out of a job this Christmas as the victimisation of the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government continues unabated.

Roberts, who was posted at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) and is said to be a hardworking person who goes way beyond the call of duty, received a letter from the Ministry of Education, dated 26th October, informing him that he is to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

“You have amassed 30 days of vacation. You are to commence your vacation from Monday 30th October and remain on leave until Friday 15th December.

At the completion of your vacation, please be advised that the Ministry of Education, would have no further need for your service,” said the letter signed by Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Chief Education Officer.

Students and teachers are said to be in shock as Roberts, who had been employed as a security guard at the school for years, serving under several principals, is known to be a hard working individual who fixes anything and everything in the school.